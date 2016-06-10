The New Vision

Parish assignments

Parish Administrators:

Father Madhu George
From: Parochial Vicar at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Tucson
To: Administrator at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Miami
Effective: August 1

Father George Kunnel
From: Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Grace Parish, Maricopa
To: Administrator at Infant Jesus of Prague Parish, Kearny
Effective: July 1

Father Abraham Guerrero
From: Parochial Vicar at St. Monica Parish, Tucson
To: Administrator at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Wellton
Effective immediately

Pastor Appointments:

Father Manuel Fragoso Carranza
From: Pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Somerton
To: Pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish, Yuma
Effective immediately

Father Jay Luczak, V.F.
From: Pastor at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrement Parish, Miami
To: Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, Nogales
Effective August 1

Father Bartolome Vazquez Johnston
From: Pastor at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Wellton
To: Pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Somerton
Effective immediately

Parochial Vicar Appointments:

Father Edson Elizarraras
From: Mundelein Seminary, Chicago — Newly Ordained
To: Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Fatima, Tucson
Effective July 1

Father Alfonso Garcia Ramos
From: Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart Parish, Nogales
To: Parochial Vicar at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Yuma
Effective Immediately

Father Bala Swamy Kommathoti
From: Parochial Vicar at St. Margaret Mary Parish, Tucson
To: Parochial Vicar at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Tucson
Effective July 1

Other:

Father Martin Martinez
From: Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, Nogales
To: Sabattical — Professional development
Effective August 1 to January 1

William Ayup says: June 26, 2016 at 2:34 am

Very sad to see Father George being moved once again. He makes such a difference in parishioners lives. I wish for his sake that he will soon be appointed to a parish permanently hete in Tucson. We will miss you terribly Father George you are always in our prayers.

