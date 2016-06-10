Parish assignments Posted on June 10, 2016 by Admin

Parish Administrators:

Father Madhu George

From: Parochial Vicar at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Tucson

To: Administrator at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Miami

Effective: August 1

Father George Kunnel

From: Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Grace Parish, Maricopa

To: Administrator at Infant Jesus of Prague Parish, Kearny

Effective: July 1

Father Abraham Guerrero

From: Parochial Vicar at St. Monica Parish, Tucson

To: Administrator at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Wellton

Effective immediately

Pastor Appointments:

Father Manuel Fragoso Carranza

From: Pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Somerton

To: Pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish, Yuma

Effective immediately

Father Jay Luczak, V.F.

From: Pastor at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrement Parish, Miami

To: Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, Nogales

Effective August 1

Father Bartolome Vazquez Johnston

From: Pastor at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Wellton

To: Pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Somerton

Effective immediately

Parochial Vicar Appointments:

Father Edson Elizarraras

From: Mundelein Seminary, Chicago — Newly Ordained

To: Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Fatima, Tucson

Effective July 1

Father Alfonso Garcia Ramos

From: Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart Parish, Nogales

To: Parochial Vicar at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Yuma

Effective Immediately

Father Bala Swamy Kommathoti

From: Parochial Vicar at St. Margaret Mary Parish, Tucson

To: Parochial Vicar at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Tucson

Effective July 1

Other:

Father Martin Martinez

From: Pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, Nogales

To: Sabattical — Professional development

Effective August 1 to January 1