Msgr. Edward Carscallen remembered as a mentor, friend and a shepherd

Msgr. Edward Carscallen, who served the Diocese of Tucson for 68 years, passed into eternal life in Green Valley on March 7.

At a very young age, Msgr Carscallen, said during a 2012 videotaping, he wondered what he may want to do in his life. He said he happened upon a pamphlet in church, entitled “Who, me, a priest? ” He didn’t have the dime to purchase the pamphlet, but read through it. He closed the pamphlet, and at that moment, decided that yes, he would become a priest.

“It looked good to me . . . it really was so simple for me,” Msgr. Carscallen said in the video.

During his time in the Diocese, Msgr. Carscallen, a native of New York, served in no less than 14 parishes – virtually everywhere in the Diocese from central Tucson at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, out to Yuma, and along the border areas of Douglas, Bisbee and Nogales and also in places such as Hayden, Miami, Tolleson and Green Valley.

He was born in Utica, N. Y. on Aug. 18, 1923 to Craig Carscallen and Margaret Agnes O’Brien. The younger Carscallen completed his seminarian studies at St. Bernard Seminary in Rochester, N.Y. He was ordained into the priesthood by Bishop James Kearney in Rochester on Dec. 9, 1947.

On arriving in the Diocese of Tucson following his ordination and continuing on through his retirement on Jan. 31, 1994, he served twice at Sts. Peter and Paul, at one time serving as pastor and administrator for 10 years. In addition to parish assignments, he served in other capacities including: Assistant Procurator for Salpointe Catholic High School from August 1950 to September 1953; San Carlos Mission Administrator Pro Tem: Associate Director for the Cursillo Movement in 1978, Vicar of the Gila Vicariate 1976-79, Vicar for Pima Central 1990-94; Spiritual Director in Ministry to Diocesan Priests in 1995-98 and Catholic Chaplain for Holy Hope Cemetery.

In 1979, Carscallen took a leave of absence to work on special assignment outside the Diocese as a clergy coordinator with the Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center in Detroit. When he returned, then-Bishop Manuel Moreno appointed him Chairman of the Clergy Health Panel from 1980-82. His knowledge and training in this field were vital in the ministry to priests.

On Aug. 9, 2009, Carscallen received the Papal Honor of Chaplain to His Holiness granted by Pope Benedict XVI, permitting him to use the title of Monsignor.

In his retirement, Msgr. Carscallen continued his efforts to minister to diocesan priests. He continued to provide clergy support to a number of parishes. In 1994, he was named Pastor Emeritus for Sts. Peter & Paul.

His efforts as Chaplain of Holy Hope from 1998-2000 were commended by Bishop Moreno “for initiating special spiritual and pastoral efforts, especially in on-going catechesis of the employees of the Cemeteries and (his) efforts to create respect and understanding of Church teachings”.

Over the years, diocesan priests would look to Msgr. Carscallen for spiritual guidance, said Msgr. Al Schifano.

“Father Ed Carscallen was my Spiritual Father,” Msgr. Schifano said. “He was gentle, humble, hopeful and gracious; an uplifting guide, an affirming mentor and an insightful poet who could open up sacred scripture like a beautifully blossoming flower.”

“We have all been very blessed to have our lives touched by this wonderful priest,” Msgr. Schifano continued. “I feel especially blessed.”

Bishop Gerald Kicanas said Msgr. Carscallen leaves a lasting legacy in the Diocese.

“Our Diocese lost one of our finest priests who accompanied people in their struggles and helped to lead them to Christ,” Bishop Kicanas said. “Msgr. Ed Carscallen was a mentor to many, a trusted friend to those who knew him well and a good shepherd to all. We will miss him dearly.”

In a 2012 interview Carscallen said he “often used Cardinal Newman’s prayer, I think it is so beautiful.”

“May He support us all the day long, till the shades lengthen and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging, and a holy rest and peace at the last.”