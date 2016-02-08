Jubilee Mass honors religious with decades of service Posted on February 8, 2016 by Admin

By VICTOR CALDERON

The New Vision

Religious sisters and a priest with decades of service in the Diocese of Tucson were recognized for their jubilee in January.

A Mass held at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson on Jan. 31 was both an annual celebration of jubilees for those living Consecrated Religious lives and also the ending Mass for the Year of Consecrated Life.

The vowed religious honored are:

• Sister Blanch Marie Felix, I.H.M., 70 years

• Sister Ursula Galvez, I.H.M., 60 years

• Sister Joan Therese Anderson, O.S.B., 60 years

• Sister Susan Huppe, O.S.B., 60 years

• Sister Dorothy Ann Lesher, C.S.J., 60 years

• Sister Mary Ann Rawson, S.N.J.M., 50 years

• Sister Margarita Walsh, O.C.S.O., 50 years

• Father Paul Mandziuk, M.S., 40 years

• Sister Pamela Fletcher, O.C.S.O., 25 years

• Sister Ines Sandoval, O.C.D., 25 years

“This means 60 years for me as a bride of Christ,” said Sister Huppe, who resides at the Benedictine Monastery in Tucson. “It’s a very happy day.”

Sister Jeanne Bartholmeaux, S.C., the Vicar for Vowed Religious for the Diocese, previously was honored on Jan. 28 with the Seton Award for Catholic Education. The award was given at Salpointe Catholic High School, where Sister Bartholmeaux was a graduate and later a teacher.

That day was also recognized as Sister Jeanne Day by Pima County supervisors.