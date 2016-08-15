Diocesan youth inspired by journey to World Youth Day in Poland; more interested and more prayerful now Posted on August 15, 2016 by Admin

By VICTOR CALDERON

The New Vision

By planes, trains and automobiles, Catholic youth groups from southern Arizona traveled many hours over several days to journey to Poland for World Youth Day festivities with Pope Francis and more than 1 million fellow Catholics from around the world.

World Youth Day is a worldwide encounter with the Pope held every three years in a different country. It was begun in 1985 by St. John Paul II. The previous World Youth Day was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2013.

About 40,000 Americans registered for the Poland trip, representing the largest delegation of U.S. pilgrims participating in a World Youth Day outside of North America, just behind 1993 in Denver and 2002 in Toronto, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Most of the participants were young adults, ages 18-30, and 85 U.S. bishops registered –the largest number of bishops attending a celebration outside of North America. Bishop Gerald Kicanas did not attend.

Locally, Father Alan Valencia, parochial vicar at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Casa Grande, and Ann Morales, a youth minister taking her eighth World Youth Day trip, traveled with a group of young people from Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Tucson. Deacon Ed Sheffer coordinated a group from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, along with seminarian Paul Grandi. Father Emilio Chapa went with a group of young adults from St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Yuma. Father Adolfo Martinez took a group from St. James the Apostle Parish in Coolidge and was joined by seminarian Abundio Colazo-Lopez. St. Rita in the Desert Parish in Vail also sent a group to Poland. Father Ron Oakham, O. Carm., also reported that Brother Manu Franco, a member of the religious order now assigned to St. Cyril Parish, participated in WYD but as a member of the Carmelite Province along with a group of five students in training with the Carmelites.

The group from St. James in Coolidge raised money by holding snow cone sales on Sundays, along with other fundraisers and community donations. They flew from Phoenix to London then to Rome where they spent four days before flying to Munich, Germany and taking a six-hour bus ride to Poland. While in Poland, they met people from Belgium, Hawaii, Spain, Peru and Mexico.

“I still can’t believe I went on such a beautiful experience,” said Andrea Michel, 15, who attends Cholla High School in Tucson. “It was a blessing and I took away messages of not judging others and showing mercy.”

Michel’s family first met Father Adolfo Martinez at St. Monica Parish and now drive up to Coolidge, located about 70 miles northwest of Tucson, to attend Mass on Sundays.

Michel said the trip has led her to pray each morning and to say grace before and pray before going to bed, none of which she did before.

“Everyone (in Poland) just showed love and kindness and my faith has grown,” she said.

Eighteen pilgrims made the trip from St. Rita, 10 youth and eight adults. The group raised money over 2.5 years through yard sales, bake sales, car washes, raffle tickets and donations from parishioners, with assistance from Father John Allt.

The Vail group flew from Tucson to Atlanta to New York and then on to Prague. From Prague, they took a bus to Krakow after making stops in Wadowice and Auschwitz, the site of German Nazi concentration camps.

“Reading about it in books and watching it on movies still, does not prepare you for the emotion that overcomes you as you walk the grounds,” said Shannon Tiedemann, one of the youths in the St. Rita group. Pope Francis visited Auschwitz during his trip, where he prayed in silence.

At least a couple of youth groups from southern Arizona were able to see Pope Francis up close as he was driven through town.

“The trip was so amazing. I loved meeting people all around the world that shared the same beliefs as I do,” Tiedemann said. “I think I’ll pray the rosary more. I learned more about the Divine Mercy Chaplet as well and who St. Faustina was.” Tiedemann was referring to Faustina Kowalska of Poland, the saint credited with launching the worldwide Divine Mercy devotion.

Pope Francis told more than 1 million young people in Krakow to take risks and not let life’s obstacles get in the way of encountering the true joy and life that Jesus can give.

“Don’t be afraid to say ‘yes’ to him with all your heart, to respond generously and to follow him,” the pope told pilgrims at the closing Mass July 31 for World Youth Day. “Don’t let your soul grow numb, but aim for the goal of a beautiful love which also demands sacrifice.”

The Holy Father announced the next World Youth Day will be held in Panama in 2019.

Catholic News Service contributed to this report.