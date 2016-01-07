Bishop Kicanas opens Holy Door to begin the Jubilee Year of Mercy Posted on January 7, 2016 by Admin

A special service was held in December to open the Holy Door at St. Augustine Cathedral to begin the Year of Mercy in the Diocese of Tucson, just as Pope Francis opened a Holy Door in Rome and as cathedral doors were opened all around the world.

The door opening is meant to show that when Catholics enter the Holy Door they seek a conversion of heart, and a longing to feel the loving embrace of God who is waiting for all just as the father was waiting for the prodigal son to return.

“It was very moving to see people crossing the threshold to receive the special blessing of this Holy Year,” Bishop Gerald Kicanas said.

Pope Francis proclaimed that this special Jubilee Year of Mercy take place between Dec. 8 and Nov. 20, 2016.

All are invited to take the opportunity this year to pass through one of our diocesan Holy Doors.

In addition to St. Augustine Cathedral, Mission San Xavier and Immaculate Conception Parish in Yuma also are designated locations of Holy Doors in the Diocese. All those who pass through these doors during the Year of Mercy may receive a plenary indulgence after completing the following:

• Go to confession (before or after the visit to the Holy Door), receive Holy Communion, make a Profession of Faith, pray for the Holy Father and for the intentions that each person holds in his or her heart for the good of the Church and of the entire world.

• For those who are ill or who are elderly and alone: Receive Holy Communion or attend Holy Mass, even through the various means of communication, such as a broadcasted Mass.

• For those who are incarcerated: Visit the chapel in the prison or even pass through a cell door with a desire for a conversion of heart.