Annual Meeting of the Western Lieutenancy: Equestrian Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem brings hundreds of people to the Diocese, St. Augustine and San Xavier

The Diocese of Tucson was host to the annual meeting of the Western Lieutenancy: Equestrian Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.

Members of the group, which supports the Catholic Church in Jerusalem, spent time at Most Holy Trinity Parish and St. Augustine Cathedral. All but a few Masses were held at Cathedral due to the large number of people attending – more than 500 – and on Saturday, many of the Knights and Ladies visited the newly-restored Our Lady’s Chapel and expressed how beautiful the restoration work turned out.

One of the main events for Knights and Ladies was the Promotion and Memorial Mass held at Cathedral with several Cardinals and Bishops from other dioceses attended, including Cardinal Grand Master Edwin Frederick Cardinal O’Brien, Cardinal Roger M. Mahony, retired Archbishop of Los Angeles, Archbishop José Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, Bishop Gerald Barnes, Bishop of San Bernardino, Calif., Bishop Joseph Pepe, Bishop of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bishop Gerald F. Kicanas.

During the same Mass, Cardinal Mahony, who had been the Grand Prior of the Western USA Lieutenancy, turned over the position after 25 years to Archbishop Gomez.

On Sunday, there was the Mass of Investiture where new members are brought into the Equestrian Order. New members from the Diocese of Tucson included: David and Elaine Ball, Maryann Hockstad, Gracie Quiroz Marum, Father Robert Neske, Thomas Rogers and Katherine Smith. Bishop Thomas Olmsted of the Diocese of Phoenix joined the other bishops on the altar for this Mass.

There are many Knights and Ladies living in the Diocese of Tucson, and many priests, deacons and a few Sisters also are involved with the Equestrian Order.