40 Days for Life campaign generates powerful results through prayer Posted on October 10, 2016 by Admin

Tucson campaign seeks prayer warriors to join the vigil

By Lee Mayhall

Abby Johnson had undergone two abortions and worked for Planned Parenthood for eight years when, one day, she was asked to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion.

Unable to peel her eyes from the screen, what she witnessed was too horrifying to put into words. Yet she did, leaving her job and writing a highly influential pro-life book titled “Unplanned.”

Johnson’s departure from Planned Parenthood came in 2009, two years after a small group of prayer warriors assembled for the first of many peaceful vigils outside the Bryan, Texas, abortion facility where she worked.

Today, the clinic where 6,400 babies lost their lives not only is closed, it is the world headquarters of a burgeoning pro-life prayer movement called 40 Days for Life.

Shawn Carney, 40 Days for Life co-founder and president, says, “This transformation shows what God can accomplish when His people pray.”

Prayer is, indeed, at the heart of the 40 Days for Life movement. According to the organization’s website, 40 Days for Life is a peaceful, focused, pro-life campaign with a vision to access God’s power through prayer, fasting, and peaceful vigil to end abortion.

The 40-day timeframe is drawn from examples throughout Biblical history, where God brought about world-changing transformations in 40-day periods. The campaign is not affiliated with any religious denomination or political party.

Carney reports that, since the coordinated launch of 40 Days for Life in 2007, “Almost 12,000 children are alive today because their mothers rejected abortion and chose life.”

At the same time, abortion clinics around the country are closing in record numbers. On August 22, 2016, The Capital Times of Madison, Wisconsin, reported that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin would permanently close its Appleton clinic, one of three Planned Parenthood abortion clinics in the state. Carney says this is the 75th abortion center to close following a 40 Days for Life campaign outside its doors. Eight 40 Days for Life vigils were held outside the Appleton facility.

The most recent 40 Days for Life campaign, which began September 28, 2016, is the largest to date, with 370 locations in all 50 states and 23 countries represented. It will run through Nov. 4.

The Tucson pro-life community is participating in the campaign, as it has for several consecutive years.

Prayer warriors for the Tucson campaign are still actively being sought. The vigil takes place at the corner of N. Beverly Ave. and E. Knight Dr. (At Tucson Medical Center, turn South off Grant Ave. onto N. Beverly and proceed to the vigil site on Beverly adjacent to Knight Dr.) Prayer vigil hours are

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days per week.

—

Lee Mayhall works with the 40 Days for Life program