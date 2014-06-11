Jubilarian priests say they’re thankful for the call to serve Posted on June 11, 2014 by Admin

By VICTOR CALDERON

The New Vision

After 50 years as a priest, Father Abram Dono of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Tucson said he still welcomes learning from and sharing with fellow priests to better serve his parish community, as he did this past April at the annual priests convocation in Chandler.

“I have been blessed by the people I serve,” said Father Dono, who is one of seven Jubilarian priests in the Diocese of Tucson celebrating anniversaries of their ordinations. Father Ignatius DeGroot, O.F.M. is also celebrating 50 years as a priest, three priests are celebrating 40 years and two are celebrating 25 years.

The Jubilarian priests are:

50th Anniversary:

Father Ignatius DeGroot, O.F.M.

Father Ignatius DeGroot, O.F.M., has served San Carlos Parish on the San Carlos reservation since October. Before that, Father DeGroot served at Sells and the San Solano Missions. He has also served at parishes in Phoenix and Guadalupe as well as the California cities of Stockton, Oakland and Delano.

Father Abram Dono

40th Anniversary:

Father Harry Ledwith

Father Harry Ledwith has served as pastor at St. Pius X Parish in Tucson since 1992. Since joining the Diocese in 1982, Father Ledwith has served at the Tucson parishes of Santa Catalina, St. Francis de Sales, St. Francis of Assisi and St. Odilia and Holy Angels Parish in Globe and St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Sierra Vista. He has also served as an advocate to the matrimonial Tribunal and Defender of the Bond for the Diocese as well as Vicar Forane for the Gila Vicariate.

“I have been blessed in my ministry,” he said. “This has been an amazing journey for me.”

Father Albert DiUlio, S.J.

Father Albert DiUlio, S.J., is a Jesuit priest who serves at the Vatican Observatory in Tucson.

Father Joseph Saba

Father Joseph Saba serves as chaplain at the Vatican Observatory. He began his ministry at two parishes in Alaska and was most recently chaplain at the St. Louis Medical Center in Missouri.

25th Anniversary:

Father Michael Martinez

Father Michael Martinez serves as a military chaplain for the 162nd fighter wing in the Arizona Air National Guard. Since arriving with the Diocese of Tucson in 1989, he has served at the parishes of St. Pius X, Santa Catalina, Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Odilia, St. Monica, St. Ambrose, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Andrew the Apostle in Sierra Vista and San Felipe de Jesus in Nogales.

“The life we live in service is a beautiful thing,” Father Martinez said. “But it is also filled with challenges so we must keep our eyes on the Lord.”

Father Marcos Velasquez

Father Marcos Velasquez has served as pastor at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Maricopa since 2007. Since entering our Diocese in 1989, Father Velasquez has served at St. Augustine Cathedral in Tucson, Sacred Heart Parish in Nogales and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Yuma. He has also served on the College of Consultors, as Vicar Forane for the Yuma La Paz Vicariate and as Associate Vocation Director for the Diocese.

“I’m very happy being a priest; I can’t imagine doing anything else,” said Father Velasquez, who was born in Superior. “It’s all been worth it to serve the Lord.”