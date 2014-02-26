Father Tomás Muñoz Gallardo Posted on February 26, 2014 by Admin

Father Tomás Muñoz Gallardo, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson serving at Immaculate Conception Parish in Yuma, died suddenly Feb. 22 after suffering an apparent heart attack. He was 55.

A memorial Mass was to be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, at Immaculate Conception Parish, 505 S. Ave. B. Father Muñoz’s funeral Mass and burial will take place in Mexicali.

Muñoz was born on Sept. 6, 1958 in San Nicolás de los Agustino, Gto., México to Miguel Muñoz and Manuela Gallardo. He attended school in San Nicolas and Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico.

He began his path to priesthood by attending the Seminario Tridentino de Morelia in Michoacán from 1976 to 1981 and was ordained into Holy Orders as a priest on Oct. 17, 1985. In 1995, with the permission of the Bishop of Mexicali, he began ministering in the Diocese of Tucson as a parish priest at St. Joseph’s in Wellton and became a priest of the Diocese of Tucson on Jan. 1, 2001. He became a U.S. citizen in 2008.

During his ministry with the Diocese of Tucson, Muñoz served at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Wellton from 1995 to 2010 and at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Somerton from 2010 to 2014. He had just begun serving at Immaculate Conception Parish in Yuma in January.

We pray for the soul of Father Muñoz.