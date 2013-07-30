Small town parishes thrive in northern reaches of Diocese Posted on July 30, 2013 by Admin

By BERN ZOVISTOSKI

Special to The New Vision

Many of the earliest parishes in the Gila-Pinal East Vicariate are in small communities that were spawned by mining companies, lumber companies and cattle ranchers in the Diocese of Tucson’s northern reaches.

One of the parishes is unique in that it serves the Apache people who reside on a reservation in San Carlos.

In the Gila County community of Globe, which had flourishing copper and silver mines at the time, Sacred Heart Church – later to become Holy Angels – was established as a mission in 1879. When it became a parish, its pastor, Father J.O. Barrette, opened a mission in nearby Roosevelt in 1905 and another in rural Globe in 1906.

In 1916, plans were unveiled by Father Virgil Genevrier, the pastor from 1915 to 1941, for a structure on Broad Street in Globe that would house a church and a school. A marble and onyx baptismal font, presented to the church by a group of Mexican parishioners, was installed in the church. The new church of Holy Angels was built beside the former Sacred Heart mission.

In an undated booklet titled “Memories of Globe and Holy Angels,” the community’s history is described, in part: “Globe had its share of killings, for guns in the hands of men under the influence of too much liquor often means shooting. But it never boasted of its wickedness, rather the pressure of the better element was strongly felt.”

“Undoubtedly with the advent of organized religion into the community much was done through indoctrination and in the better ways of living to arrest the wave of lawlessness which might otherwise have had an adverse effect upon Globe’s growing community.”

In 1983, Holy Angels was nominated to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, described as “a Romanesque church with Mission Revival influences” unlike any other structure in Arizona. Restoration work was dare to the edifice a few years later, under the leadership of Father Harry Lediwth, the pastor.

***

In October of 1911 a Carmelite missionary from Spain, Father Peter Heriz, volunteered to open a mission in Winkelman. Bishop Henry Granjon accepted the offer with an agreement that Father Heriz also would be a missionary priest in the nearby towns of Sonora, Hayden, Christmas and Kelvin. Father Heriz served in the Diocese of Tucson for 22 years before returning to Spain, where he was later killed by Communists at the age of 72.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church was built in Winkelman in 1913, and it served Catholics in the area for more than 60 years before a new church, named St. Joseph, was opened in Hayden in 1974 to consolidate services in the region. Our Lady of Guadalupe was torn down but its heart lives on: A life-size statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe was preserved, and it was installed in the sanctuary at St. Joseph.

***

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Miami was established in 1915, under the guidance of Father J. O. Barrette. The church, completed in 1917, was an example of Spanish architecture adapted from early Muslim influence. For many years it operated a mission called St. Joseph in nearby Claypool and another rather unique one at Roosevelt Lake.

In 1978 the mission at Roosevelt Lake was blessed with a donation that resulted in the establishment of a “trailer chapel” for Father George Reinweiler, who moved to the lake after a heart attack forced him into sudden retirement. The pastor at Blessed Sacrament who accepted the gift was Father Edward Carscallen.

The 10-by-55-foot trailer was named Chapel of St. Theresa of the Little Flower and under terms of the donation could be used only for religious purposes. About 25 people attended Mass there each Sunday. The chapel was dedicated at Mass on Oct. 1, 1978, and the dedication was followed by doughnuts and coffee provided by the donors, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Vanell.

***

St. Francis of Assisi Parish was formally established in Superior in 1950 but many years earlier, in 1915, there was a chapel called St. Francis in this silver-mining community, which was originally called Hastings. That original church was a mission of Florence and Carmelite Fathers traveled to say Mass in a small adobe school. One of them, Father Peter Heriz, O.C.D., built the St. Francis chapel and a rectory in 1930.

In 1936 St. Francis began to serve a mission, St. Mary’s Chapel, in Belmont Addition, Superior.

***

San Carlos Mission was established in 1950 at the San Carlos Indian Reservation, where the Apache people were assigned in 1874. As early as 1918, the Native American population of this community was being served by visiting Catholic priests.

Father Bartholomew Welsh, O.F.M., was assigned to San Carlos in 1955. He established a school, St. Charles School, which opened its doors in 1965 for grades kindergarten to third. Soon, three more grades were added. More than half the students, taught by the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, were non-Catholics.

Father Gino Piccoli, O.F.M., who was known for his humble accommodations, served as pastor for 16 years until his passing on April 15. Father George Wilkinson, who most recently served at Holy Redeemer School in College Park, Md. and in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., will retire in Arizona and will serve at San Carlos until a permanent pastor is assigned.

***

In 1954, Bishop Daniel Gercke established St. Bartholomew Parish in San Manuel and Father Francis O’Reilly was named pastor, presiding over construction of a $65,000 church that was completed in 1955. It was dedicated by Most Rev. Francis Green, auxiliary bishop of Tucson.

St. Bartholomew served two missions at the time, St. Helen’s in Oracle and Blessed Sacrament in Mammoth. In 1963, buildings were added at the parish to house religious education classes and a parish hall.

***

In 1957, St. Philip the Apostle Parish was established in Payson, where the environment is about as far different from the state’s desert lands as can be. The parish’s boundaries encompassed many miles of mountains and forests that included some mining and lumbering camps, as well as two missions.

Author Zane Grey found the area irresistible and often used it for his story background.

Father John McMahon was named the first pastor to oversee the building of the new church.

In a letter written for the booklet commemorating the parish’s 25th anniversary, Father McMahon wrote: “My two-year tenure there, from 1957 to 1959, was the most memorable of my priesthood. Those beautiful people received me so openly and were so absolutely cooperative in helping get the church established.”

***

In 1912, Bishop Henry Granjon granted permission to Father Pedro de San Elias, a Discalced Carmelite, to build a chapel and a residence for the Fathers of the Order in Sonora. A few months later Bishop Granjon blessed the new chapel, called St. Helen, and later confirmed 585 children in Winkelman, Arivaipa, Mammoth and Oracle.

As population patterns changed over the years, the community of Kearny was founded in an area between Sonora and Hayden.

In 1961, Infant Jesus of Prague Parish was formed in Kearny, and the first Mass was celebrated by Father Elias Keller, O.C.D., in the rectory at 314 Essex Road. Bishop Francis Green dedicated the parish on March 14, 1964, and two years later the church of St. Helen was physically moved to Kearny, followed by its parishioners.

A longtime priest at St. Helen was Father Angel Estevan, O.C.D., who served there from 1930 until the parish was consolidated in Kearny. In all he served in the diocese for 63 years and reportedly was the first priest in Arizona to say three Masses in one day.

***

The original chapel in Mammoth, Santa Margarita, was built around the turn of the 20th century and served the community as a mission of St. Bartholomew Parish in San Manuel until, in 1932, the structure was deemed unfit for continued occupancy.

Soon thereafter, Father Angel Estevan, O.C.D., pastor of St. Helen in Sonora, built the first Blessed Sacrament Church in Mammoth and it served the community until a new edifice was built in 1963. The pastor of St. Bartholomew, Father Joseph Gillespie, said the new facility brought triple the attendance and “new hope and spirit” to the community.

Blessed Sacrament continued as a mission church for many years, associated with Assumption Parish in Florence, St. Helen in Sonora, St. Joseph in Hayden and St. Anthony in Tiger, before it became a stand-alone parish on Dec. 14, 1970, when Bishop Francis Green signed a Decree of Erection.

***

Oracle was a little Indian village known as Summit Springs when, in 1870, prospectors Jimmy Lee and Alex McKay arrived. Lee, the story goes, gave the town the name of Oracle, after a ship owned by his uncle which had come around the Horn.

By the 1890s, Carmelite priests from Florence were visiting Oracle. In 1927 a Spanish-design church was built and dedicated by Bishop Daniel Gercke as St. Helen’s. Mass was said there by visiting priests, first from Florence and, from 1954 on, by Father Francis O’Reilly, founding pastor of St. Bartholomew Parish in San Manuel.

In the spring of 1971 parishioners of St. Helen Church in Oracle petitioned Bishop Francis Green to establish the community as an independent parish. At the time St. Helen was served by Father Paul Ranft, who traveled regularly from San Manuel, making 15 to 20 trips a week. The people of St. Helen wanted their own resident priest, the petition said.

In 1972, parish boundaries were established and St. Helen finally came into its own as an independent parish in 2005.